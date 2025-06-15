Samsung Biologics Launches Drug Screening Services, Samsung Organoids



Samsung Organoids to provide data-driven analysis of candidate molecules Samsung Biologics expands service scope to include preclinical research

INCHEON, South Korea, June 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the launch of Samsung Organoids – advanced drug screening services to support clients in drug discovery and development.

Organoids are three-dimensional cell culture systems engineered to closely mimic human organs, offering clinically relevant insights to better understand specific drug responses and improve lead selection. Organoids are emerging as a new research model due to their high similarity to live tissues and potential applications in biomarker discovery and drug efficacy prediction.

Samsung Organoids support precision screening to predict patient responses, streamline preclinical development, and accelerate timelines toward investigational new drug (IND) filings through data-driven analysis of candidate molecules.

With the launch, Samsung Biologics expands its business to include preclinical research, with service offerings spanning target discovery, lead selection, preclinical development, and clinical trial planning. Leveraging its expertise in development and manufacturing, the company will provide data-driven, multi-modal insights into the characteristics and mechanisms of candidate molecules. By helping clients address challenges that may arise during the drug discovery phase, Samsung Biologics aims to enhance clinical success rates.

"The latest service launch reflects our unwavering commitment to driving innovation by improving drug success rates and creating new possibilities in personalized medicine," said John Rim, CEO and President of Samsung Biologics. "The addition of research services is a significant move for us to create added value for clients by supporting the drug life cycle from start to finish with thorough therapeutic analysis."

About Samsung Biologics

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940) is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end integrated services that range from late discovery to commercial manufacturing.

With a combined biomanufacturing capacity of 784 kL across five plants, Samsung Biologics leverages cutting-edge technologies and expertise to advance diverse modalities, including multispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and mRNA therapeutics.

Samsung Biologics operates a global network with facilities and offices in Korea, the U.S., and Japan. Samsung Biologics America supports clients based in the U.S. and Europe, while its Tokyo sales office serves the APAC region.

Samsung Biologics continues to invest in new capabilities to maximize operational and quality excellence, ensuring flexibility and agility for clients. The company is committed to the on-time, in-full delivery of safe, high-quality products, as well as making sustainable business decisions for the betterment of society and global health.

