Australians Equally Distrust Both Trump And Xi, Survey Finds
A new survey released by the Lowy Institute think tank in Sydney showed that 72% of respondents said they didn't trust Trump to act responsibly in global affairs, just edging out the 71% who said they didn't trust China's Xi. When asked whether Trump or Xi would be a better partner for Australia, the two leaders were tied at 45% apiece.
The results come as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends a Group of Seven meeting in Canada, where he could hold his first face-to-face meeting with the US president. Albanese will be hoping to negotiate an exemption on US steel and aluminum tariffs for Australia, as well as trying to secure Trump's support for Aukus following the announcement in Washington of a review of the security accord.
Albanese's balancing act with Trump is a difficult one. Australians' faith in the US has deteriorated following the president's return to the White House. Trust in America as a global player has fallen to just 36%, by far the lowest result in the Lowy survey's 20-year history.
Yet despite an aversion to Trump, Australians aren't ready to move away from the US as the nation's primary security partner. The survey showed consistent support for the US alliance, with 80% of respondents saying America was important for Australia's security.
Meanwhile, attitudes to China have slightly improved, although Beijing is generally considered less reliable than the US across most metrics.
©2025 Bloomberg L.P.
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment