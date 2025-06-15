SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates OPOF, PRA, SWTX On Behalf Of Shareholders
Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPOF)'s sale to Hampton Roads based TowneBank. Under the terms of the agreement, Old Point shareholders will elect to receive either $41.00 in cash or 1.1400 shares of TowneBank common stock for each share of Old Point common stock. If you are an Old Point shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA)'s sale to The Doctors Company for $25.00 in cash per share. If you are a ProAssurance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX)'s sale to Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany for $47.00 per share in cash. If you are a SpringWorks shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ... .
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
One World Trade Center
85th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 763-0060
...
...
