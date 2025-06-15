Helen Flanagan Says She Has Lost Body Confidence

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, June 16 (IANS) Reality star Helen Flanagan seems to have suffered a dent in her confidence when it comes to how she perceives her body.

The actress always seemed the epitome of body confidence after starring in a slew of high profile modelling campaigns and magazine shoots following her time in 'Coronation Street', reports co'.

But now, it looks as though after having three children, the soap star is starting to feel a little insecure about her body.

As per co', back in the day, the 34-year-old actress vowed the nation while posing for a magazine but in a recent social media post, Helen now admits to losing confidence in the way she looks.

Taking to Instagram, the former 'Coronation Street' star, who was with footballer Scott Sinclair, shared a candid video with fans, claiming to notice "cellulite".

Filming a Get Ready With Me, Helen is seen taking off her pink pyjamas to reveal her toned and enviable body in blue lace underwear.

She told fans, "My weight goes up and down. It depends on my love life and how stressed I am."

Showing off her new lingerie, she then told her followers that she was pleased to help with the editing process of the brand she was helping to support.

She continued, "Even though sometimes you don't feel so confident or toned, just got for it. Even though I've got cellulite and my body isn't as toned as it used to be, I just thought, 'you know what Helen go for it, you only live once.'"

Donning a fitted denim dress, the former soap star appeared red carpet ready as she shared with fans her final look.

But this comes just days after she was pictured on a night out with Wayne Lineker at his infamous Bar in Ibiza.

Once again, in another candid Instagram post, Helen revealed that she felt incredibly hungover, like a "lizard".