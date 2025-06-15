Donald Trump's Net Worth: $2.5M In Perfume & Sneakers, $2.8M In Watches - Inside US President's 2024 Earnings

MENAFN - Live Mint) Donald Trump's annual report for the year ended 2024 showed that the US President earned $2.5 million from perfumes and sneakers, and $2.8 million from watches, reported the news agency AFP on Sunday, 15 June 2025.

These million-dollar earnings are royalties which Donald Trump received through the sale of branded products and licensing agreements around the world for multiple goods.

According to the agency report, Trump also earned over $50 million in income from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. However, this was not the only income which added to his net worth.

A $29.1 million income from his golf course in West Palm Beach, along with $110.4 million from the one in Miami, also contributed in the year 2024, according to the official US Government Ethics report.

Trump also reportedly received a monthly retirement payment of $6,484 from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), according to the news agency.

According to Forbes data, US President Donald Trump's net worth is estimated to be at $5.3 billion as of 15 June 2025.

Trump's Crypto Income

US President Donald Trump has been a supporter of cryptocurrencies since his White House comeback in January 2025. He also signed an executive order to establish a“Bitcoin Reserve and a U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile” in efforts to make the US the leader among other nations in the digital asset strategy.

Donald Trump promised the people of the nation that he aims to make America the“crypto capital of the world,” embracing the need for digital assets to drive economic growth and technological leadership.

According to the official US Government Ethics report, US President Donald Trump also earned nearly $57.4 million from his World Liberty Financial business.

Trump earned $57,355,532 or $57.4 million from World Liberty Financial's crypto“token sales” to investors, as of the year ended 31 December 2024.

“(Trump) Primarily owns the WLFI protocol and governance platform and related token treasury, digital wallets and intellectual property. Has rights to certain service agreements with the founders of World Liberty Financial as of December 31, 2024,” according to the Ethics report released on 13 June 2025.

World Liberty Financial is a crypto company where Donald Trump is the Co-Founder Emeritus. His sons are also co-founders of the company.

The World Liberty Financial Token (USD1) is a US dollar-pegged stablecoin (digital dollar) which is currently trading 0.05 per cent higher at $1 as of 10:58 p.m. (IST) with a current market capitalisation (M-Cap) of $2.19 billion.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not recommend that potential investors purchase any cryptocurrencies. We at Mint advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, especially in a highly volatile sector like Crypto.