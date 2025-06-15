403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Amir, Italy PM Address Israeli Occupation Attack On Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 15 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed the Israeli occupation attack on Iran over the phone on Sunday.
During the phone conversation, they also looked into bilateral relations, ways of further promoting them in various fields, the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest and the importance of de-escalation and resolving disputes through diplomatic means. (end)
sss
During the phone conversation, they also looked into bilateral relations, ways of further promoting them in various fields, the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest and the importance of de-escalation and resolving disputes through diplomatic means. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment