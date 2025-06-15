Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Amir, Italy PM Address Israeli Occupation Attack On Iran


2025-06-15 03:04:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 15 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed the Israeli occupation attack on Iran over the phone on Sunday.
During the phone conversation, they also looked into bilateral relations, ways of further promoting them in various fields, the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest and the importance of de-escalation and resolving disputes through diplomatic means. (end)
