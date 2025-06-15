Interview With Redchip Companies Using Redchat AI Tool To Help Investors

Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer

“Jeff Kagan Interviews” Dave Genty CEO of RedChip Companies about RedChat AI

- Jeff KAGANATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Artificial Intelligence is rapidly evolving to the next level. This creates many new opportunities for rapid growth for individuals and companies. It helps many different companies in many different industries reinvent what they do and how they do it. One example is in the small-cap and mid-cap investment space. RedChip Companies introduced their new RedChat tool. This uses AI to help investors better understand the right opportunities and the best timing.In a recent“Jeff Kagan Interview”, RedChip CEO Dave Gentry explains his company and how AI is empowering them to become a leader in their space using AI technology."This is a rare growth opportunity for certain companies who see themselves as leaders or who want to be. Today, there is a real early mover advantage." said Jeff Kagan.RedChat is the name given to RedChip's new AI tool, which helps investors research the small-cap and mid-cap stock market and conducts accurate analysis in what can be described as the blink of an eye.RedChat helps investors use AI technology to improve their ability to choose and when to act in order to increase investment income.“Jeff Kagan Interviews” is a podcast series which uncovers interesting and important people and ideas in the changing marketplace. It interviews the leadership of companies who want to express their vision and talk to the marketplace."Jeff Kagan Interviews" reach hundreds of thousands of direct followers on Twitter (x), LinkedIn, and YouTube. Plus, hundreds of thousands more with press releases. Plus, being reposted by many high-level followers and much more.These interviews reach more than 1 million people.Do you want to be featured on“Jeff Kagan Interviews”? If so, contact Jeff Kagan to discuss.Watch this“Jeff Kagan Interview” with RedChip Companies CEO Dave Gentry on Twitter (x) and LinkedIn at the following links.Twitter:LinkedIn: :li:activity:7312114777298739200/Reporters who want expert, industry opinion and comment for their coverage are invited to contact Jeff Kagan.Reach Jeff Kagan by email at ...Visit his web site for more details atLinkedIn site:Twitter (x) site:Read Jeff Kagan columns on RCRWireless onRead Jeff Kagan columns on Equities onRead Jeff Kagan columns on TechNewsWorld:Plus, search“Google News” and“Google Search” for“Jeff Kagan” to see more of his work.About Jeff Kagan:Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Tech Industry Analyst, Columnist, Top Tech Influencer and Keynote Speaker for four decades. He follows, comments on and writes about companies and changing technology including wireless, 5G, 6G, telecom, AI, Quantum, Event Horizon, Singularity, IoT, Pay TV, Streaming TV, Communications technology, Consumer Electronics, Metaverse, Tele Health, Health Tech, Self-driving cars, Autonomous driving, Smart cities, Electric vehicles, Machine learning and much more in the B2B and B2C world.# # #

