UAE: Flying Taxi Launch 'On Track' For Later This Year, Says Archer

US-based company Archer Aviation, which will launch flying taxis in the UAE , on Tuesday announced that its launch in the country remains“on track for later this year”.

The eVTOL aircraft maker said in its first quarterly results that it plans to deliver a piloted Midnight aircraft to the UAE this summer.

“Archer's pushing the boundaries of what's possible and reshaping the future of aviation for years to come. This quarter, the team made strong progress across our civil and defecse efforts as we continue to deepen our strategic partner relationships and prepare for commercialisation in the UAE later this year,” said Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer.

To support these launch efforts, Archer recently secured design approval for the first hybrid heliport in the UAE located in Abu Dhabi.

It also partnered with the UAE regulator General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to chart regulatory framework for expedited launch of eVTOL.

In April, the GCAA granted design acceptance to Archer for the first hybrid heliport in the country at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Zayed Port.

This first site was chosen due to its location, which is a leading hub for the regional cruise industry, welcoming more than 650,000 visitors every year.

In the previous quarter, the US-headquartered company rolled out its“Launch Edition” programme and announced Abu Dhabi Aviation and Ethiopian Airlines as its first two customers.

The UAE has been aggressively pursuing new modes of transport such as flying cars, railways and underground train network to accommodate growing traffic in the country.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, once air taxis are out flying in UAE skies, going from Dubai to Abu Dhabi could take just 10 to 20 minutes , with the ride costing about Dh800 to Dh1,500.

The company announced that the initial training of pilots is underway as the Midnight simulator has been delivered to Etihad Aviation Training in Abu Dhabi.

In addition to Archer, Joby is in talks with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority to roll out an air taxi network in the emirate. The company announced building the first vertiport in the emirate in November last year.