UAE: New Lab To Help University Students Design Self-Driving Cars In Ras Al Khaimah
A new lab in Ras Al Khaimah will help university students work with engineers to design and test self-driving cars and other such innovative transport systems.
The lab is a result of a partnership between Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) and the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) to develop mobility solutions that support smart and sustainable transport.
The Smart Mobility Data Lab will focus on twelve advanced initiatives, including autonomous vehicles, predictive maintenance, AI-based crowd management, and urban planning simulation.
It was in 2019 that the UAE Cabinet approved the first preliminary national licence for self-driving cars. Since then, there has been an explosing of interest in AVs. Self-driving taxis were rolled out in Abu Dhabi in December and a similar programme is being put in place in Dubai as well.
“The launch of the Data Lab reflects our ongoing commitment to using innovation and advanced technologies to shape the future of transportation,” said Eng Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, Director General of RAKTA.“This initiative will accelerate our progress toward smart, efficient, and eco-friendly mobility systems.”
Dr David Andrew Schmidt, President of AURAK, emphasised the importance of academic-industry collaboration.“We are proud to collaborate with RAKTA in launching this visionary project. The Data Lab offers our students invaluable opportunities to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios that support Ras Al Khaimah's development.”
The launch aligns with the Year of the Community 2025, underscoring RAKTA's focus on innovation, education, and empowering the next generation of problem-solvers in the field of mobility.
