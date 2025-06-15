Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Launches Fresh Missile Attack On Israel, Triggering Nationwide Sirens

Iran Launches Fresh Missile Attack On Israel, Triggering Nationwide Sirens


2025-06-15 02:20:54
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

JERUSALEM: A fresh missile attack from Iran activated sirens in multiple areas across Israel on Sunday, sending millions to shelters in the afternoon.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Several missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel, with most of them being intercepted.

No reports of fallen projectiles were received.

The attack began at around 4 p.m. local time (1300 GMT), marking the first time the Islamic Republic fired missiles at Israel during daylight since Israel's deadly surprise strike on Iran on Friday.

MENAFN15062025000063011010ID1109676985

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search