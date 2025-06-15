Iran Launches Fresh Missile Attack On Israel, Triggering Nationwide Sirens

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

JERUSALEM: A fresh missile attack from Iran activated sirens in multiple areas across Israel on Sunday, sending millions to shelters in the afternoon.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Several missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel, with most of them being intercepted.

No reports of fallen projectiles were received.

The attack began at around 4 p.m. local time (1300 GMT), marking the first time the Islamic Republic fired missiles at Israel during daylight since Israel's deadly surprise strike on Iran on Friday.