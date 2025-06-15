Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Many Bookings Cancelled Due To Flight Traffic Stoppage - Hotel Association

2025-06-15 02:12:42
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Chairman of the Jordan Hotels Association Hussein Helalat on Sunday said that there has been a "large" number of cancellations of flight reservations due to the suspension of air traffic as a result of regional tensions.

Helalat noted that occupancy rates in Amman reached 34 per cent, cancellation rates were 24 per cent, in the Dead Sea, occupancy rates reached 34 per cent, and cancellation rates reached 10 per cent, in Petra, occupancy rates reached 10 per cent and cancellation 17 per cent, according to Al Rai Newspaper.

He pointed out that the cancellations affected European, American and foreign tourism, while this was not directly reflected on Arab tourism.

Helalat pointed out that the future of tourism in Jordan, until the end of this year, is "unclear" in light of the current geopolitical conditions.

He pointed out that low-cost flights will stop until July 14, which will cause a decrease in the number of tourists coming to the Kingdom.

