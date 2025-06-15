Many Bookings Cancelled Due To Flight Traffic Stoppage - Hotel Association
Helalat noted that occupancy rates in Amman reached 34 per cent, cancellation rates were 24 per cent, in the Dead Sea, occupancy rates reached 34 per cent, and cancellation rates reached 10 per cent, in Petra, occupancy rates reached 10 per cent and cancellation 17 per cent, according to Al Rai Newspaper.
He pointed out that the cancellations affected European, American and foreign tourism, while this was not directly reflected on Arab tourism.
Helalat pointed out that the future of tourism in Jordan, until the end of this year, is "unclear" in light of the current geopolitical conditions.
He pointed out that low-cost flights will stop until July 14, which will cause a decrease in the number of tourists coming to the Kingdom.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment