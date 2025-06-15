Pi Network Token Faces Uphill Climb After Sharp Plunge

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Pi Network's native token, PI, plunged to a low of approximately $0.40 following a sudden unlock and broader market sell‐off, but recent developments indicate a tentative rebound that may reshape its trajectory.

The token had tumbled roughly 35% over a short timeframe, bottoming out at $0.40 before rebounding near $0.60-marking a swift 40% recovery since June 13. Technical indicators show that PI found support at a critical $0.39 level, considered a“value area low,” which triggered aggressive buying and a solid recovery candle.

Market analysts attribute the initial crash to a dual catalyst: the unlocking of some 280 million tokens on 11 June and escalating geopolitical tensions affecting global cryptomarkets. The influx of new supply triggered panic selling, exacerbated by macro‐market uncertainty-echoing patterns seen in earlier altcoin sell‐offs amid the Israel‐Iran tensions.

Further pressure stemmed from technical sell signals. PI dipped beneath its value area low but recovered swiftly-reflecting a classic false breakdown scenario that often precedes rebounds in trader psychology. Analysts highlight the critical resistance zone between $0.65 and $0.80: clearing $0.65 could pave the way for a push to $0.80, but failure to hold above $0.61 risks another drop toward $0.57–$0.60.

Broader technical sentiment remains mixed. On one hand, bullish patterns suggest floor levels have been re‐established; on the other, indicators like MACD remain bearish with death crosses and moving averages still overhead-signalling ongoing downward bias unless momentum shifts. The Relative Strength Index hovering below neutral levels hints at entrenched selling pressure.

Longer‐term forecasts for PI vary widely. Some platforms model a gradual climb toward $2–5 by 2027–2028, potentially reaching $10 only in the 2030s, contingent on substantial ecosystem growth-particularly from apps, PiAds, verified users, and major exchange listings. For example, CoinCodex's algorithm estimates a $10 target as far off as November 2045.

Real‐world applications and mainstream exchange listings are viewed as pivotal. A Binance listing, for instance, could trigger a rally toward $8–$10, but such speculation remains unverified. Conversely, persistent unlock schedules and wallet‐to‐exchange flows continue to weigh on sentiment.

Tokenomics pose another challenge. With a potential maximum supply reaching dozens of billions, PI requires sustained demand-via decentralised apps, micropayments, or adverts-to absorb incoming supply and sustain valuations.

Despite turbulence, the Pi ecosystem is forging ahead. The launch of a $100 million Pi Network Ventures fund aims to support startups across AI, gaming, fintech, and e‐commerce. Meanwhile, the core network continues onboarding users, though some report frustration over KYC bottlenecks, wallet migration issues, and delays in accessing the mainnet.

The community appears split. On‐chain revelations show leverage derivatives listings on platforms like Kraken Pro-a possible sign of institutional curiosity-while sentiment indicators reflect rising caution.

Short‐term outlook hinges on whether PI can maintain support above $0.61 and break through the $0.65 resistance. If momentum continues from the rebound, the token could extend toward $0.80 and potentially $1. Conversely, a failure to hold onto current gains might push it back toward the low‐$0.50s.

Though the narrative of PI reaching $10 persists-driven by long‐term believers-most analysts agree such futures rely on meaningful network adoption, ecosystem maturity, and clear-cut exchange integrations. For now, the market is focused on stabilising around the $0.60–$0.80 band and resolving token unlock uncertainties to foster a credible case for sustained growth.

