Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin Addresses Israeli Strike on Iran

2025-06-15 09:43:35
(MENAFN) Russia has voiced its "concern and condemnation" over the recent surge in hostilities between Israel and Iran, Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov announced, reacting to the Israeli offensive.

On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) executed a wave of assaults on Iranian territory, hitting strategic military installations and nuclear facilities.

Among the targets was central Tehran. Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that the mission was intended to stop Iran from developing nuclear weaponry.

The strike occurred just 48 hours prior to the scheduled sixth round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, set to take place in Oman on Sunday.

Speaking with the press, Peskov stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is closely following the unfolding events with assistance from the Ministry of Defense, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Foreign Ministry.

"President Putin receives real-time reports on events in the region," Peskov emphasized.

According to Iranian news outlets, the assault claimed the lives of several senior military leaders, including Revolutionary Guard chief Hossein Salami and Deputy Chief of the Army Staff Gholam Ali Rashid.

In addition, reports indicate that no fewer than six nuclear experts were also killed in the operation.

