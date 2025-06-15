403
Airlines Cancel Flights Following Israeli Airstrikes on Iran
(MENAFN) Following Israeli airstrikes targeting Iran, multiple airlines halted flights over key Middle Eastern regions on Friday, media reports.
In the aftermath of the Thursday night attacks, civilian planes were rerouted away from the airspaces of Israel, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq.
Authorities in Israel, Iran, and Jordan swiftly enforced temporary airspace shutdowns, resulting in widespread cancellations of flights departing Beirut.
Adding to the disruptions, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency prohibited Russian carriers from entering the airspace of Israel, Iran, Jordan, and Lebanon.
Azerbaijan Airlines, Emirates, Flydubai, and Qatar Airways were among the carriers pausing their routes to the affected areas.
Meanwhile, Turkish low-cost airline AJet declared it would suspend all flights to Iran, Iraq, and Jordan until Monday.
These aviation interruptions coincide with Israeli military operations reportedly striking Tehran, Tabriz, Lorestan, Kermanshah, and the Natanz nuclear facility near Isfahan.
The strikes are said to have claimed the lives of senior Iranian military figures, including Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, along with several nuclear scientists and civilians.
