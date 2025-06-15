403
Trump Issues Strong Warning to Tehran
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump has issued a firm warning to Iran, cautioning that any form of aggression toward America would result in retaliation “at levels never seen before.”
His remarks come during heightened hostilities between Iran and Israel.
On Saturday, an Iranian news agency, citing an insider familiar with the country’s military leadership, reported that Iran’s expected response to the Israeli Defense Forces' attacks would “spread to all areas occupied by this [Israeli] regime and related US bases in the region in the coming days.”
This statement underscores Tehran’s intention to broaden its reaction beyond Israeli targets.
Iran's representative to the United Nations, Amir Iravani, stated earlier that the United States, through its backing of West Jerusalem, had effectively become an accomplice in what he referred to as Israeli aggression against Iran.
President Trump addressed the situation on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.
He warned, “if we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.”
His statement served as a direct message to Iranian leadership about the possible consequences of any hostile action.
Trump also emphasized that “the US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran tonight,” distancing Washington from involvement in recent strikes.
He appealed to Iranian officials to re-engage in diplomatic efforts, asserting, “we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict.”
