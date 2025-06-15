Energize Builders Launches Its Official Website To Better Serve Homeowners Across Los Angeles

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Energize Builders Official Website"Energize Builders, a Los Angeles-based construction company, launched their redesigned website. The new mobile-friendly site showcases their projects, including custom home remodeling, new construction, and ADU development. Founded by Alik Konovalenko, the company has over 10 years of experience serving the LA area. The website features project portfolios, easy consultation forms, and streamlined navigation to help homeowners explore ideas.

Los Angeles, CA - June 13, 2025 - Energize Builders, a leading family-owned construction and remodeling company based in Los Angeles , is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at The updated platform provides homeowners, designers, and prospective clients with a streamlined way to explore the company's services, browse recent projects, and schedule consultations.

With more than a decade of experience in residential construction and custom home remodeling, Energize Builders has earned a reputation for delivering quality craftsmanship and collaborative service across Southern California. The new website reflects that same dedication to thoughtful design and functionality.

A Modern Platform for New Construction and Custom Home Remodeling Needs

The refreshed website was developed to meet the evolving needs of homeowners and industry partners looking for trusted construction services in Los Angeles. The design emphasizes ease of navigation and provides clear access to detailed service information, including:



Custom home remodeling

New construction

Designer-led renovations

Accessory dwelling unit (ADU) development Client-centric project management

Visitors to the site can quickly find answers to common questions, explore a wide range of completed projects, and request consultations through a simplified contact form.

“Our new website is an extension of how we work-clear, responsive, and tailored to our clients' needs,” said Alik Konovalenko, founder of Energize Builders.“Whether someone's planning a full home renovation or starting from the ground up, we want them to feel informed and confident from the very first click.”

Designed With LA Homeowners in Mind

The website was built to serve both returning clients and those exploring their first major renovation. A mobile-responsive design ensures that users can access content easily from smartphones or tablets, whether browsing ideas during a design meeting or scheduling a follow-up on the go.

Other features include:



A regularly updated project portfolio with photos of recent builds and remodels across Los Angeles

A dedicated“About” section highlighting the company's values, experience, and leadership

Easy-to-use forms for quick consultation requests and general inquiries Informative service pages that outline the typical process and project scope

The website also reflects Energize Builders' commitment to transparency, showcasing real project timelines and focusing on what clients can expect at every phase of construction.

Strengthening Digital Presence and Community Connection

The launch of the new website marks an important step in Energize Builders' ongoing commitment to serving the Los Angeles home remodeling community. The company's visibility has grown through referrals and repeat clients, and the website now serves as a central hub for communication and education.

In addition to project information, the site will soon feature helpful insights for homeowners, including planning tips, permitting basics, and guidance for working with designers and builders in tandem.

“We've always focused on making the remodeling process less stressful for clients,” added Konovalenko.“The website gives us a new way to communicate that clearly-before we even pick up a hammer.”

About Energize Builders

Founded by Alik Konovalenko, Energize Builders is a Los Angeles-based construction company specializing in custom home remodeling, new construction, and designer-led renovations. Known for its high standards of craftsmanship and client service, the company brings a hands-on, transparent approach to every project. With over ten years of experience, Energize Builders serves clients across Venice Beach, Silver Lake, Santa Monica, Studio City, and beyond.

For more information or to explore the new website, visit .