403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Orders Iranian Evacuation Near Arms Sites
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Israel announced a directive for Iranians residing in proximity to arms production sites, urging them to vacate immediately due to anticipated aerial assaults.
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee declared in a statement shared in both Arabic and Persian on X: “All individuals currently present or expected to be present in or around military weapons manufacturing facilities and their supporting institutions must immediately evacuate these areas and not return until further notice.”
He emphasized the danger, stating, “Being near these facilities puts your life at risk.”
This warning comes as Israel executed a series of synchronized airstrikes targeting various locations across Iran on Friday, including installations related to defense and nuclear operations. In retaliation, Tehran responded with missile launches just hours later.
According to Israeli officials, these Iranian strikes have resulted in the deaths of no fewer than 13 individuals, with injuries affecting over 370 more since the escalation began on Friday.
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee declared in a statement shared in both Arabic and Persian on X: “All individuals currently present or expected to be present in or around military weapons manufacturing facilities and their supporting institutions must immediately evacuate these areas and not return until further notice.”
He emphasized the danger, stating, “Being near these facilities puts your life at risk.”
This warning comes as Israel executed a series of synchronized airstrikes targeting various locations across Iran on Friday, including installations related to defense and nuclear operations. In retaliation, Tehran responded with missile launches just hours later.
According to Israeli officials, these Iranian strikes have resulted in the deaths of no fewer than 13 individuals, with injuries affecting over 370 more since the escalation began on Friday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment