Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Orders Iranian Evacuation Near Arms Sites

2025-06-15 09:02:10
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Israel announced a directive for Iranians residing in proximity to arms production sites, urging them to vacate immediately due to anticipated aerial assaults.

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee declared in a statement shared in both Arabic and Persian on X: “All individuals currently present or expected to be present in or around military weapons manufacturing facilities and their supporting institutions must immediately evacuate these areas and not return until further notice.”

He emphasized the danger, stating, “Being near these facilities puts your life at risk.”

This warning comes as Israel executed a series of synchronized airstrikes targeting various locations across Iran on Friday, including installations related to defense and nuclear operations. In retaliation, Tehran responded with missile launches just hours later.

According to Israeli officials, these Iranian strikes have resulted in the deaths of no fewer than 13 individuals, with injuries affecting over 370 more since the escalation began on Friday.

