Pune Fire Chinchwad Nagar Scrap Shop & Furniture Warehouse Blaze, No Casualties

A blaze broke out at a scrap shop and a furniture warehouse in Chinchwad Nagar, Pune. Firefighting teams are battling the flames. So far, no casualties have been reported. Officials are monitoring the situation closely. Cause of the fire remains unknown as further details are awaited.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.