Pune Fire Chinchwad Nagar Scrap Shop & Furniture Warehouse Blaze, No Casualties

2025-06-15 09:00:48
A blaze broke out at a scrap shop and a furniture warehouse in Chinchwad Nagar, Pune. Firefighting teams are battling the flames. So far, no casualties have been reported. Officials are monitoring the situation closely. Cause of the fire remains unknown as further details are awaited.

