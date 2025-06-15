403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pune Fire Chinchwad Nagar Scrap Shop & Furniture Warehouse Blaze, No Casualties
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
A blaze broke out at a scrap shop and a furniture warehouse in Chinchwad Nagar, Pune. Firefighting teams are battling the flames. So far, no casualties have been reported. Officials are monitoring the situation closely. Cause of the fire remains unknown as further details are awaited.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment