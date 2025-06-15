Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pune News: Bridge Over Indrayani River Collapses 15 Swept Away, Several Missing As NDRF Launches Rescue Operations

2025-06-15 08:10:07
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pune: Atleast 15 people are feared swept away after an iron bridge over the Indrayani river in Pune district of Maharashtra collapsed on Sunday afternoon.

Three persons were rescued so far following the incident which took place near Kundamala area in Maval tehsil, the police said.

Around five to six people have been rescued so far.

NDRF teams are conducting rescue operations at the spot.

“So far one person is believed to have been swept away while three others were rescued after the iron bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed as per the preliminary information,” the official from Talegaon Dabhade police station said.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

