403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Announces Ukrainian Military Progress
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asserted that Kyiv’s military forces have reclaimed a village in the northeastern Sumy region, a territory that had recently fallen under Russian control earlier this month.
In a video message delivered late on Saturday, Zelenskyy shared that he had received an update earlier in the day from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi regarding the frontlines and Ukraine’s ongoing combat efforts.
He emphasized that particular focus had been given to the Pokrovsk axis in the eastern Donetsk province, while the developments in Sumy, especially along the frontier areas, were also reviewed.
“We are managing to push Russian forces out of those areas. For this, I thank all our units who are truly delivering results,” Zelenskyy stated, showing appreciation for the Ukrainian military's recent advances.
In recent weeks, Moscow claimed to have taken control of several localities in the Sumy region, following President Vladimir Putin’s directive in May to establish a "security buffer zone" along Russia’s border with Ukraine.
Speaking earlier to the media, Zelenskyy said that approximately 53,000 Russian troops are engaged in combat operations within the Sumy region, where ongoing skirmishes are occurring at a depth of up to 7 kilometers (4.3 miles), as reported by Ukraine’s national broadcaster Suspilne.
Zelenskyy also dismissed any claims that Russian troops had entered the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Previously, on June 3, Russia declared it had seized Andriivka, a village located roughly 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Russian-Ukrainian frontier.
In a video message delivered late on Saturday, Zelenskyy shared that he had received an update earlier in the day from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi regarding the frontlines and Ukraine’s ongoing combat efforts.
He emphasized that particular focus had been given to the Pokrovsk axis in the eastern Donetsk province, while the developments in Sumy, especially along the frontier areas, were also reviewed.
“We are managing to push Russian forces out of those areas. For this, I thank all our units who are truly delivering results,” Zelenskyy stated, showing appreciation for the Ukrainian military's recent advances.
In recent weeks, Moscow claimed to have taken control of several localities in the Sumy region, following President Vladimir Putin’s directive in May to establish a "security buffer zone" along Russia’s border with Ukraine.
Speaking earlier to the media, Zelenskyy said that approximately 53,000 Russian troops are engaged in combat operations within the Sumy region, where ongoing skirmishes are occurring at a depth of up to 7 kilometers (4.3 miles), as reported by Ukraine’s national broadcaster Suspilne.
Zelenskyy also dismissed any claims that Russian troops had entered the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Previously, on June 3, Russia declared it had seized Andriivka, a village located roughly 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Russian-Ukrainian frontier.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment