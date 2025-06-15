Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From UAE Deputy Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call today from HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly United Arab Emirates.

The call dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and exploring ways to support and strengthen them, and also discussed the latest regional developments, particularly the Israeli attack on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this context, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the State of Qatar's strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli attack on Iranian territory, describing it as a blatant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, and a clear breach of the laws and principles of international law.

He also stressed the need for concerted regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and resolve disputes through diplomatic means, affirming that the State of Qatar is making strenuous efforts with its partners to return to the path of dialogue among all parties to address outstanding issues and consolidate security and peace in the region and the world.