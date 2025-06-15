Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Netanyahu instructs Iranians to rebel


2025-06-15 05:48:37
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged the Iranian people to overthrow their government amid escalating tensions between the two nations. This call came shortly after Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites, including a uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, killing several senior commanders and nuclear scientists.

In response, Iran retaliated with a barrage of kamikaze drones and ballistic missiles, some striking Tel Aviv.

In a video message, Netanyahu appealed to Iranians to unite and stand against what he described as an “evil and oppressive regime,” emphasizing that the government has “never been weaker” and encouraging citizens to make their voices heard.

He reaffirmed that Israel’s Operation Rising Lion aims to neutralize both the nuclear and missile threats posed by Iran. Tehran condemned the attacks as acts of aggression and promised “severe punishment.”

While the US denied direct involvement in the strikes, President Donald Trump expressed support for Israel’s actions. Following the attacks, Iran suspended nuclear negotiations with the US, canceling the sixth round that was scheduled for Sunday.

