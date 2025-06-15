403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Netanyahu instructs Iranians to rebel
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged the Iranian people to overthrow their government amid escalating tensions between the two nations. This call came shortly after Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites, including a uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, killing several senior commanders and nuclear scientists.
In response, Iran retaliated with a barrage of kamikaze drones and ballistic missiles, some striking Tel Aviv.
In a video message, Netanyahu appealed to Iranians to unite and stand against what he described as an “evil and oppressive regime,” emphasizing that the government has “never been weaker” and encouraging citizens to make their voices heard.
He reaffirmed that Israel’s Operation Rising Lion aims to neutralize both the nuclear and missile threats posed by Iran. Tehran condemned the attacks as acts of aggression and promised “severe punishment.”
While the US denied direct involvement in the strikes, President Donald Trump expressed support for Israel’s actions. Following the attacks, Iran suspended nuclear negotiations with the US, canceling the sixth round that was scheduled for Sunday.
In response, Iran retaliated with a barrage of kamikaze drones and ballistic missiles, some striking Tel Aviv.
In a video message, Netanyahu appealed to Iranians to unite and stand against what he described as an “evil and oppressive regime,” emphasizing that the government has “never been weaker” and encouraging citizens to make their voices heard.
He reaffirmed that Israel’s Operation Rising Lion aims to neutralize both the nuclear and missile threats posed by Iran. Tehran condemned the attacks as acts of aggression and promised “severe punishment.”
While the US denied direct involvement in the strikes, President Donald Trump expressed support for Israel’s actions. Following the attacks, Iran suspended nuclear negotiations with the US, canceling the sixth round that was scheduled for Sunday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment