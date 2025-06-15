Father's Day: Anupam Kher Recollects Value Taught By His Father

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher is celebrating Father's Day, and is sharing the pearls of wisdom that were given to him by his father.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself in which he could be seen talking to the camera as he took a walk down the memory lane.

He said,“Today is Father's Day. I tried hard to find quotes on Father's Day or to post something special but no expression, quote or poem is enough to prove what my father meant to me. I would say he was the kindest father in the world and my biggest fan. He would praise me even after watching the worst of my films”.

He further mentioned,“My father never scolded me even for once in my life neither yelled at my brother or anyone else in the family. My father taught me the importance of failure, he removed the fear of failure from my heart and told me that failure is an event, and should be learnt from. He filled me with confidence. He taught me a lot of values, and told me that the easiest thing in the world is to make someone happy, I live by that to this day. He was also a great gossiper”.

The actor also recollected that during his final moments, his father told him to,“live life” which he still sticks to, and makes it a point to live every moment.

He also penned a note in the caption, as he wrote,“My dad #Pushkarnath was an ordinary man!! But dad he was extraordinary! On the bed of 'death', he gave me the greatest knowledge of 'life'. This will be the form of God to me! Happy Father's Day to all of you! Hail to all the good dads in the world #LiveLife #Pushkarnath”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be soon seen in 'Metro In Dino'.