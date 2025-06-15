403
Israel Asks for U.S. Support in Attacking Iran
(MENAFN) Israel has reportedly urged the White House to join its military offensive against Iran, with the objective of neutralizing Tehran’s atomic ambitions, according to two Israeli representatives referenced by a news outlet.
Recent Israeli air assaults are said to have demolished multiple surface-level installations in Iran, such as those situated in Natanz and Esfahan.
These claims were shared by Rafael Grossi, the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Israeli authorities have portrayed the offensive as a preventive action meant to stop Iran from acquiring a nuclear warhead.
Tehran, on the other hand, has repeatedly asserted that it has no desire or plans to pursue such a weapon.
Grossi further revealed that Iranian officials notified him about an assault on the Fordow enrichment facility, located near Qom. This specific installation is deeply embedded within a mountain and heavily reinforced. However, current assessments indicate that the site did not suffer major harm.
As outlined by the news outlet, Israel does not have access to the specialized bunker-penetrating munitions or the distant-range strategic bombers necessary to destroy a site like Fordow.
The United States, by contrast, possesses both capabilities and maintains military units within striking distance of Iranian territory.
Sources suggest that Israeli decision-makers are convinced that if Fordow remains intact after their campaign concludes, then West Jerusalem’s attempt to dismantle Iran's nuclear capacity will be deemed unsuccessful.
