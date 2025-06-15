403
Probe Targets California Leaders Over Riot Response
(MENAFN) The US House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has launched an inquiry into the violent demonstrations in California that erupted following a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation targeting undocumented individuals.
Lawmakers on the committee have criticized Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for allegedly failing to act effectively and for hindering federal efforts to control the turmoil.
The disturbances, which began last week as protests, rapidly escalated into violent riots.
Participants reportedly set police vehicles and US flags on fire, obstructed major roadways, and engaged in confrontations with police forces. Law enforcement responded with measures such as rubber bullets and tear gas.
Authorities have confirmed numerous arrests and several injuries among both protesters and officers.
On Friday, the Oversight Committee formally announced the launch of its investigation through a public statement.
Committee Chairman James Comer and Clay Higgins, who heads the Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement, both Republican lawmakers, issued formal requests to Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass.
In these letters, they demanded the release of “documents and communications” from June 1, 2025, onward, that pertain to the riots and the official response from California’s leadership.
The correspondence also accused the two Democratic officials of misrepresenting the situation by insisting that “state and local law enforcement had protests under control” and by “falsely blaming” Leader Donald Trump “for the actions of violent rioters.”
