Concacaf Gold Cup: Mexico Open Title Defense With 3-2 Win Over Dominican Republic

MENAFN - IANS) Inglewood, June 15 (IANS) The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup opened with reigning champions Mexico earning a 3-2 victory against debutants the Dominican Republic at SoFi Stadium.

In the opening minutes, the match remained tight, with possession divided and no clear opportunities. Edson Alvarez opened the scoring in the 44' with a header to connect on a corner kick service from Orbelin Pineda.

The second half began with changes that had an immediate impact. In the 47th minute, Santiago Gimenez provided a classy assist for Raul Jimenez, who finished beautifully to make it 2-0.

Although the Dominican Republic responded quickly with Peter Gonzalez Striking the first Gold Cup goal for the Dominican Republic in the 51' with a left-footed strike from the right side of the box, cutting the deficit by one, to write a historic first in the nation's history books.

Cesar Montes took charge of restoring Mexico's lead in the 53rd minute, tapping the ball in after a series of rebounds in the box. Alvarez struck again on a corner kick chance that went off Montes and into the net.

Edison Azcona placed the Dominican Republic back within the minimal difference in the 67', with a right-footed shot inside the penalty area to cap off an individual play. Heinz Morschel fed the through pass to earn the assist.

The Dominican Republic attempted several tries in stoppage time, forcing two saves from Mexican goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon in the closing minutes, as the defending champions took the full three points.

It's a good win to start. I congratulate my team, who maintained their emotional level despite everything, and the opposing team, without a doubt. We didn't underestimate our opponent, far from it. We played with a lot of energy because our opponent demanded and pushed us to the limit," said Mexican coach Javier Aguirre.

The two sides will head to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex for a Group A doubleheader at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday. The Dominican Republic will meet Costa Rica, followed by Mexico against Suriname.