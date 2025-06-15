403
Egypt puts off opening of Grand Egyptian Museum
(MENAFN) Egypt has announced a delay in the planned inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), originally set for July 3, amid rising hostilities between Israel and Iran. The postponement was confirmed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Saturday during a press event held in the northern Beheira province.
Madbouly explained that the current geopolitical climate in the region is unstable and unsuitable for hosting a major international occasion of such magnitude. He said, "the regional tension may persist for weeks," and emphasized that the decision to defer the opening was made to ensure that the event can garner the appropriate international attention and unfold in an environment conducive to its importance.
The Prime Minister further clarified that the new date for the museum’s launch would be announced at a later time, contingent upon developments in the region. He stressed the need to wait until conditions improve to secure a “proper global momentum” and guarantee a “suitable atmosphere” for the event.
Beyond the museum's opening, Madbouly issued a serious warning regarding the potential consequences of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. He highlighted the increasing danger that the current confrontation could escalate into a broader conflict across the Middle East, posing significant risks for regional stability.
