IDF harms Palestinian during raid in West Bank
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that during a raid in the occupied West Bank town of Qabatiya on Saturday, Israeli forces wounded a young Palestinian man. According to local sources, Israeli special units entered a neighborhood in the northern town, surrounding a residence and conducting a series of arrests involving multiple homes. Medical personnel from the Palestinian Red Crescent treated a man for a hand injury sustained during the operation.
In a related development, Israeli police announced the detention of three individuals suspected of being militants linked to the Islamic Jihad group. Described as arms dealers, the suspects were apprehended during a coordinated undercover raid involving Border Police, military forces, and internal intelligence services. The arrests occurred in two separate buildings in Qabatiya, where authorities also confiscated a substantial quantity of weapons and ammunition.
The IDF reported that clashes broke out as troops withdrew, with explosives being thrown at Israeli forces, who responded with live gunfire. The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has been under Israeli occupation since the 1967 Middle East war. and is regarded as occupied territory under international law.
