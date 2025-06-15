Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Strike Seeks to Eliminate Houthi Chief


(MENAFN) Israeli troops carried out an aerial strike in Yemen on Saturday, allegedly intended to hit the Houthi movement’s top military officer, defense insiders informed a newspaper.

“The Israeli Air Force tried to assassinate the chief of staff of the Houthi Ansar Allah movement in Yemen, Abdullah al-Ghammari,” an Israeli broadcaster noted, withholding any details about the raid’s outcome.

By 2100 GMT, neither the Houthi faction nor Israeli defense authorities had released an official communique concerning the strike.

