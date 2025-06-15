403
BRICS Youth Energy Summit becomes key platform for young people from Global South to collaborate on shaping future of energy
(MENAFN) The BRICS Youth Energy Summit has become a key platform for young people from the Global South to collaborate on shaping the future of energy, according to Alexander Kormishin, chairman of the BRICS Youth Energy Agency.
Held in Brasilia, Brazil, the event drew more than 100 participants, including young professionals, government officials, and energy experts from across BRICS countries.
“It’s a flagship platform for the Global South’s youth to come together and find solutions for a better energy future,” Kormishin explained in an interview on Wednesday. The summit brings together delegates from energy ministries, companies, and stakeholders who are collectively planning their role in developing the sector.
A key highlight of the gathering was the soft launch of the BRICS Youth Energy Outlook — a report created by over 50 young researchers from BRICS. The outlook covers topics such as low-carbon technologies, sustainable fuels, energy accessibility, and critical resources. It will be presented at COP30 in November 2025 in Belem, Brazil.
“It lets young people voice their perspectives and priorities — these ideas will eventually be taken up by ministers and policy makers,” Kormishin said.
He stressed the importance of involving the younger generation in the industry’s future, noting that ignoring their perspectives could undermine support for technologies like clean coal and enhanced oil recovery, and accelerate the shift toward renewable sources.
The summit, the official youth platform of BRICS — now composed of ten members, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia — was held during Brazil’s rotating BRICS presidency in 2025.
Major companies and organizations, including Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear corporation, recognized the significance of collaboration amongst young innovators.
“By joining forces, we can pursue joint research, exchange knowledge, and develop new solutions for the future energy market,” Rosatom's CEO Alexey Likhachev said. The Obninsk Tech hub, a center for young nuclear innovators, plays a key role in this process. Obninsk is historically significant as the site of the world’s first nuclear power plant, which opened in 1954 and was decommissioned in 2002. Today it operates as a museum and a symbol of nuclear progress.
