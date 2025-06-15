403
Russia, N-Korea sign deal to deepen cooperation in education
(MENAFN) Russia and North Korea have reached an agreement aimed at enhancing collaboration in the field of education, which includes establishing language centers in both nations.
The agreement was finalized by Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov and North Korean Education Minister Kim Seung-doo during the Third International Forum of Ministers of Education, titled ‘Shaping the Future,’ held in Kazan on Wednesday.
As part of the deal, Russia will assist in creating a Russian language and general education center in Pyongyang, while a Korean language center will be launched in Russia. The partnership also encompasses organizing joint fairs, academic competitions, exhibitions, and seminars. Both countries plan to increase the use of digital learning resources and promote the Russian and Korean languages among schoolchildren.
Starting in 2024, Russian became a compulsory subject in North Korean schools from the fourth grade onward. Additionally, over 100 North Korean teachers completed a Russian language refresher course at Blagoveshchensk State Pedagogical University during the same year.
The forum gathered representatives from more than 30 countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a video message encouraging greater international cooperation in education.
