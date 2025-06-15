Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iraq Calls on U.S. to Block Israeli Warplanes Over Iraqi Airspace

Iraq Calls on U.S. to Block Israeli Warplanes Over Iraqi Airspace


2025-06-15 03:20:12
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Iraq officially appealed to the United States to stop Israeli warplanes from traversing Iraqi airspace during attacks on Iran.

According to a local news agency, a government insider revealed, “Iraq has asked the United States to take its role in preventing Israeli aircraft from violating Iraqi airspace in accordance with the Strategic Framework Agreement.”

The source emphasized the necessity of honoring Iraq’s sovereignty and protecting the integrity of its airspace. They also stated, “the US, as the country leading the international coalition against ISIS, is obligated to uphold its responsibilities and prevent any violations that compromise Iraqi sovereignty or endanger its security.”

These demands come in the wake of Israeli military operations launched early Friday against Iranian sites, focusing on nuclear and missile installations. These strikes resulted in the deaths of high-ranking military officials and scientists.

Iran's UN representative reported that the ongoing barrage has led to at least 78 fatalities and left 320 wounded.

MENAFN15062025000045017169ID1109675578

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search