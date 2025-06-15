403
JAECOO J5 is set to debut in UAE to ‘Redefine Off-Roading and Outdoor Living’
(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, UAE – June 11, 2025 – The long-anticipated JAECOO J5, hailed as “the new darling of future travel”, is set to debut in the UAE this July 2025, marking the region’s entry into a new era of light off-road lifestyle and refined outdoor mobility.
After making waves globally during its reveal at the Shanghai Auto Show held in April 2025, the J5 is finally arriving in the UAE — where automotive enthusiasts and adventurers alike can experience the future of travel with exclusive test drives available at JAECOO showrooms across the Emirates.
Designed for modern explorers seeking a harmonious connection with nature, the JAECOO J5 blends rugged capability with elegant aesthetics, drawing inspiration from snow-capped mountains and meandering rivers. With a bold waterfall grille, sharply defined ridge-like body lines, and integrated rear spoiler, the J5 combines strength and softness in perfect balance — a true masterpiece “from classic, beyond classic.”
“The JAECOO J5 is more than a vehicle; it’s a lifestyle statement for today’s generation of freedom seekers,” said Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International. “It’s engineered to fulfill a growing longing for nature and freedom in the midst of urban hustle, and we are proud to bring that vision to the UAE.”
Built on a new powertrain platform, the J5 ensures smooth yet powerful driving performance across all road conditions — from daily city commutes to spontaneous desert adventures. The in-car microphone and karaoke mode add entertainment elements to family trips.
“J5 reflects our belief that travel should not only be bold and beautiful but deeply personal and inclusive,” added Shawn Xu. “We invite all UAE residents to test drive the J5 and discover a new standard of off-road elegance.”
The JAECOO J5 will be available for test drives by the end of June 2025 at all official JAECOO showrooms in the UAE. To schedule your exclusive experience or learn more, visit or contact your nearest dealership.
