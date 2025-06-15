Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin, Trump are on the same page on Iran, Israel conflict

Putin, Trump are on the same page on Iran, Israel conflict


2025-06-15 02:38:48
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump revealed on Saturday that he had a nearly hour-long phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with much of the discussion centered around the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

“President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday, but more importantly, to talk about Iran, a country he knows very well,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

According to Trump, both leaders expressed mutual agreement on the need to bring an end to the hostilities between Israel and Iran. “To which I explained, his war should also end,” Trump added, in reference to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Although the primary focus was the Middle East crisis, Trump noted that he and Putin are expected to revisit the Russia-Ukraine conflict in a follow-up conversation “next week.”

"He is doing the planned prisoner swaps - large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged, immediately, from both sides," Trump also stated, referring to ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine involving detainee exchanges.

MENAFN15062025000045017281ID1109675453

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search