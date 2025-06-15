403
Putin, Trump are on the same page on Iran, Israel conflict
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump revealed on Saturday that he had a nearly hour-long phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with much of the discussion centered around the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.
“President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday, but more importantly, to talk about Iran, a country he knows very well,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
According to Trump, both leaders expressed mutual agreement on the need to bring an end to the hostilities between Israel and Iran. “To which I explained, his war should also end,” Trump added, in reference to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Although the primary focus was the Middle East crisis, Trump noted that he and Putin are expected to revisit the Russia-Ukraine conflict in a follow-up conversation “next week.”
"He is doing the planned prisoner swaps - large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged, immediately, from both sides," Trump also stated, referring to ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine involving detainee exchanges.
