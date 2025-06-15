403
Iran Hits Israel with Barrage of Missiles, Eight Reported Dead
(MENAFN) Iran unleashed a barrage of missiles on central and northern Israel early Sunday, resulting in the deaths of eight individuals and leaving at least 208 others injured, according to Israeli media outlets.
A local broadcaster reported that approximately 50 rockets were launched in the most recent wave of Iranian offensives, striking densely populated areas in central Israel.
Among the hardest-hit locations were Bat Yam and Rehovot, near Tel Aviv, where four people lost their lives, according to a public broadcaster.
The broadcaster further noted that 195 people sustained injuries in the attacks, including five in critical condition. A separate missile strike on a residential building in Bat Yam has left roughly 35 individuals unaccounted for.
According to Israeli media, a total of six locations suffered direct hits from Iranian missiles during the assault.
Among the damaged sites was the Weizmann Institute of Science, a prominent research institution founded in 1934 in Rehovot by Chaim Weizmann, who would later serve as Israel’s first president. Media reports say the facility was severely damaged.
Northern Israel Also Targeted
In addition to the central regions, missile strikes struck several northern Israeli cities. Four people were killed and 13 others wounded in the attacks, Israeli media reported.
The cities of Haifa, Tamra, and the Krayot area experienced “heavy damage,” with numerous streets and buildings impacted, according to the broadcaster.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it successfully shot down two drones in the vicinity north of the southern resort city of Eilat.
Earlier statements from the Israeli army confirmed that forces were “operating to intercept missiles launched from Iran,” and that Israeli jets were “currently striking military targets in Tehran.”
This latest escalation follows Friday morning’s Israeli offensive on Iranian soil, during which nuclear and missile facilities were bombed and several high-ranking military commanders and scientists were killed. Iran’s response came in the form of ballistic missile attacks that hit multiple Israeli locations.
