Planting Seeds of Peace Education in Tanzania — HWPL Peace Conference Held at Palace School
(MENAFN- HWPL) Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), an international peace NGO, held the “HWPL Peace Conference: Seeds of Peace” on May 31 at Palace School in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, sharing the applicability of peace education in local communities.
Recognized for its stable governance and strategic location in East Africa, Tanzania has been designated as a key hub for HWPL’s peace education. Its internal stability—unlike neighboring conflict-affected countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, and Mozambique—makes it an ideal base for expanding peacebuilding efforts in the region.
The conference brought together 27 participants, including 14 private school directors, local education figures, 20 student performers from Palace School, and 3 HWPL members. The program included an introduction to HWPL, a keynote by the Palace School principal, a video on peace education cases, a session on its value, a handprint activity, and a photo session.
Palace School, known locally for its student-centered approach, hosted the event and actively supported peace education by organizing performances and joining pre-event planning. A local collaborator assisted with logistics and venue coordination.
HWPL’s peace education fosters empathy, conflict resolution, and global citizenship. The 12-lesson curriculum helps students reflect on peace in daily life and respond to conflict without violence. It has been applied in schools worldwide, showing positive changes in behavior and school culture
Participating educators remarked, “The event allowed us to experience how peace education could be applied not just as theory but in real educational settings.” expressing their intent to explore integration into their own curricula.
HWPL will follow up with participating schools, including Palace School, to develop tailored peace education strategies. It is also preparing a teacher training program to foster peace education facilitators and plans to discuss institutionalizing peace education with regional education authorities.
HWPL is an international NGO registered with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UN ECOSOC), actively engaged in peace education, interfaith dialogue, and the establishment of international law for peace to promote global peace.
