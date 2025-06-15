HMC Hosts First Patient Event To Support Head And Neck Cancer Survivors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) marked a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to comprehensive cancer care by hosting its inaugural Patient Awareness Program,“Enhancing the Quality of Life of Patients with Head and Neck Cancer – A Patient Engagement Event.”

The event took place at Bayt Al Dhiyafah, bringing together medical professionals, cancer survivors, and caregivers for an in-depth exploration of survivorship, functional recovery, and psychosocial support.

Led by Deputy Chief of Rehabilitation, Geriatrics, and Long-term Care Services at HMC, Dr. Hanadi Al Hamad and Head of the Oncology and Lymphedema Physiotherapy Department at the Qatar Rehabilitation Institute (QRI), Mohamed Shafi, the event represented a pioneering step in patient engagement and multidisciplinary collaboration.

The programme featured a series of presentations by clinical experts alongside powerful testimonials from patients who shared their personal experiences with recovery and resilience.

The event featured the participation of three distinguished leaders who delivered remarks that underscored the significance of integrated cancer care. Senior Consultant and Deputy Medical Director of Education, Clinical Research, and Quality at the National Center for Cancer Care and Research (NCCCR), Dr. Mohamed Ussama Al Homsi emphasised the crucial role of education and research in advancing rehabilitation practices and enhancing patient outcomes.

Assistant Executive Director of Clinical Services and Physiotherapy at HMC, Noora Rashid Essa Al-Mudahka highlighted the initiative as a reflection of forward-thinking rehabilitation practices that support a more compassionate, patient-centered model of care.

Senior Consultant in E.N.T and Head and Neck Surgery, Dr. Hussain Ali Al-Enazi emphasised that healing extends beyond surgery and that collaboration with physiotherapists, speech and dietetics specialists, and mental health professionals is crucial in restoring a patient's quality of life.

Throughout the meeting, a diverse team of professionals from various specialities, ranging from ENT surgery, cranio-maxillofacial surgery, radiation oncology, clinical dietetics, and physiotherapy to speech therapy, psychotherapy, and oncology nursing offered insights into best practices in holistic cancer care.

Their contributions underscored the importance of a multidisciplinary approach to rehabilitation and the collective responsibility to empower patients throughout their treatment journey.

Reflecting on the event, Mohamed Shafi described the meeting as more than an awareness initiative, calling it a transformative step toward integrated, person-centered care in oncology.

He emphasised the significance of creating a platform where professionals and patients come together to build a more hopeful, collaborative, and supportive path forward.

This inaugural gathering marks a transformative step in HMC's broader mission to enhance cancer survivorship outcomes by expanding access to evidence-based rehabilitation services and fostering a culture of holistic healing rooted in empathy, innovation, and teamwork.

