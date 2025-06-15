Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
White House Calls on Iran to Drop Nuclear Program

2025-06-15 02:02:50
(MENAFN) Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, a senior White House official emphasized on Saturday that a peaceful settlement remains achievable—provided Tehran chooses to abandon its nuclear weapons ambitions.

"Whatever happens today cannot be prevented," the official stated to a news outlet.
They added, "But we have the ability to negotiate a successful peaceful resolution to this conflict if Iran is willing. The fastest way for Iran to accomplish peace is to give up its nuclear weapons program."

Meanwhile, Oman’s foreign minister confirmed that the sixth round of indirect nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, initially planned for Sunday in Muscat, will no longer take place.

The conflict intensified after Israel launched airstrikes early Friday targeting Iran’s nuclear sites and eliminating key commanders and scientists linked to Tehran’s atomic program. Iran responded with retaliatory attacks, continuing the cycle of violence.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump called on Iran to accept a nuclear agreement as a means to prevent further escalations and attacks.

MENAFN15062025000045017169ID1109675346

