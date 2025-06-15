UAE Airlines Extend Flight Suspensions

Dhaka: Several leading UAE airlines - including Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, and Air Arabia - have announced significant flight cancellations and route changes in response to ongoing regional tensions and newly imposed airspace restrictions.

The disruptions are affecting routes to and from key destinations such as Iraq, Iran, Jordan, and Lebanon. Passengers traveling via Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah are advised to check the latest flight information and make alternative travel arrangements as needed.

Airlines are urging travelers to stay informed through official channels and to rebook or modify their itineraries as necessary.

On Saturday (June 14), the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) issued an urgent travel advisory urging Emirati nationals, residents, and visitors to stay updated by contacting their airlines amid the disruptions affecting Middle East air travel.

The advisory specifically addresses UAE nationals in Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, and Israel, encouraging them to remain vigilant and register with the 'Twajudi' consular service for emergency support.

