No Russian Advance Into Dnipropetrovsk Region - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky assures there is no advance of Russian invasion troops into Dnipropetrovsk region.

He said this during a conversation with journalists, Ukrinform reports with reference to Suspilne .

"There is no advance of their grouping toward Dnipropetrovsk region at the moment. But the information wave is very important for them. They are trying to put at least one boot on that administrative border. For them, it is important to have that story, to take a picture, video, etc.," the head of state said.

He noted that to support their information campaign, the Russians are deploying sabotage and reconnaissance groups toward the administrative border of the region. In particular, one such group of six soldiers was recently eliminated a kilometer from Dnipropetrovsk region.

Zelensky said that it important in media terms for Russian troops to advance toward Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as to enter Pokrovsk.

In addition, he commented on the upcoming military exercises in Belarus and the threat of an offensive by Russian troops from that direction.

"I think Lukashenko himself is afraid that we in Ukraine will see the presence of the (Russian - ed.) contingent at the exercises as preparation for offensive actions. He understands, after our corresponding steps in the Kursk axis, if we feel a threat, what we are capable of. And I think that he will be an influential factor in whether it is possible to kick something off from the Belarusian side during the drills," the president said.

He added, referring to the Foreign Intelligence Service, that the exercises may take place deep inside Belarus, "so as not to provoke anyone".

As reported, on June 11, the Khortytsia Grouping of Troops refuted Russian statements on their forces having approached the administrative border between Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.