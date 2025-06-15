'Continuous Padhna Padega': NEET UG 2025 Topper Mahesh Kumar Reveals Strategy To Score 99.99% Here's What He Said

MENAFN - Live Mint) Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar, who topped NEET-UG exam this year, shared insights to qualify the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Under-graduate (NEET UG) exam. He urged students to refrain from falling into the trap of overconfidence or under confidence and suggested that one must have fixed schedule and maintain good health during preparation.

“I studied at Guru Kripa Career Institute for three years, and my strategy was simple, consistent study without falling into the trap of overconfidence or under confidence. Regularity, a fixed timetable , and taking good care of my health were key,” PTI quoted NEET-UG All India Rank 1 holder as saying.

| NEET UG Result 2025 topper: Mahesh Kumar secures Rank 1 with 99.99% score

Stressing the need for a structured study plan and self-care, he advised students to practice time management and said, "As a Hindi medium student, I did feel nervous at first, but my coaching institute supported me throughout. To my juniors, I'd say - follow a schedule, time management is something you learn best through regular mock tests."

| NEET UG 2025 Advance City Intimation Slip is LIVE: Check allotted exam city

He scored 99.9999547 percentile in the NEET UG results announced on June 14. Utkarsh Awadhiya from Madhya Pradesh obtained Rank 2 and Krishang Joshi from Maharashtra secured Rank 3.

Avika Aggarwal from Delhi emerged as the female topper in NEET UG 2025 exam, who secured an All India Rank 5 with 99.9996832 percentile. Aashi Singh from Delhi with AIR 12, secured second spot among top performing females.

This year a total of 22,09,318 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 12,36,531 candidates successfully passed the medical entrance examination.

| NEET PG 2025: NBE to reopen exam city correction window; check direct link here NEET UG Result 2025: Toppers' List

Rank 1: Mahesh Kumar - 99.9999547 percentile

Rank 2: Utkarsh Awadhiya - 99.9999095 percentile

Rank 3: Krishang Joshi- 99.9998189 percentile

Rank 4: Mrinal Kishore Jha- 99.9998189 percentile

Rank 5: Avika Aggarwal- 99.9996832 percentile

Rank 6: Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani- 99.9996832

Rank 7: Keshav Mittal- 99.9996832

Rank 8: Jha Bhavya Chirag- 99.9996379

Rank 9: Harsh Kedawat- 99.9995474

Rank 10: Aarav Agrawal- 99.9995474