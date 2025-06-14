Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Video: LG Draws Line, Says Only Police Under Him, Development Is Domain Of Elected Govt.

2025-06-14 10:08:46
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) In a significant statement, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has clarified the division of responsibilities in the Union Territory. LG Sinha emphasized that while the police and law & order remain under the purview of the Lieutenant Governor, all developmental activities and governance-related decisions are the rightful domain of the elected government.

This statement underline a clear distinction between administrative control and democratic governance.

