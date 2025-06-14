403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Video: LG Draws Line, Says Only Police Under Him, Development Is Domain Of Elected Govt.
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) In a significant statement, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has clarified the division of responsibilities in the Union Territory. LG Sinha emphasized that while the police and law & order remain under the purview of the Lieutenant Governor, all developmental activities and governance-related decisions are the rightful domain of the elected government.
This statement underline a clear distinction between administrative control and democratic governance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment