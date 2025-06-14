Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait, UAE Fms Discuss Impacts Of The Israeli Occupation's Aggression On Iran

2025-06-14 09:07:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya called UAE's Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nahyan Saturday to discuss situations in the region.
The two top diplomats discussed the Israeli occupation aggression on Iran and its ramifications regionally and globally, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
They also discussed boosting coordination and efforts to maintain security and stability of the region. (end)
