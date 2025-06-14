Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Civil Aviation Authority Suspends Air Traffic In Jordan Until Further Notice


2025-06-14 07:06:07
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 14 (Petra) -- Civil aviation, arriving, departing or transiting through the Kingdom was suspended until further notice, said Cahir of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Captain Haitham Misto, on Saturday.
Misto explained that the decision was made in response to potential risks stemming from ongoing regional developments and as part of the Authority's precautionary measures to ensure the safety of aviation operations and passengers.

