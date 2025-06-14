Civil Aviation Authority Suspends Air Traffic In Jordan Until Further Notice

Amman, June 14 (Petra) -- Civil aviation, arriving, departing or transiting through the Kingdom was suspended until further notice, said Cahir of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Captain Haitham Misto, on Saturday.Misto explained that the decision was made in response to potential risks stemming from ongoing regional developments and as part of the Authority's precautionary measures to ensure the safety of aviation operations and passengers.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.