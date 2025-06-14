From Scrubs To Coats: Zenir Introduces New White Lab Coat Collection For Healthcare Professionals
From Scrubs to Coats: Zenir Introduces New White Lab Coat Collection for Healthcare Professionals
The newly launched white lab coats faithfully embody Zenir's philosophy of comfort, practicality, and refined style. The short-length lab coat is engineered with a three-dimensional pattern that naturally facilitates shoulder and arm movement ideal for dynamic, active roles while the long lab coat features a subtly cinched waistline and matte hidden snap buttons to deliver a sleek, professional silhouette in clinical settings. Meticulously designed storage details, such as a dedicated pen holder in the chest pocket and an inner pocket for smartphones, balance functionality with clean design. Optimized for fast-paced healthcare environments, this collection not only meets workplace requirements but also offers a range of fits and style options to suit every body shape and individual preference.
Already recognized for its high-performance scrubs, Zenir is a brand trusted by thousands in the healthcare industry and has sold more than 3 million units globally. The brand has earned its reputation for premium-quality scrubs that are breathable, durable, wrinkle-resistant, and moisture-wicking, now extended to its latest line of white lab coats.
As Zenir continues to grow its presence beyond Korea, this expansion into white lab coats marks a milestone in Zenir's commitment to offering a complete spectrum of medical workwear solutions. With thoughtfully tailored cuts, sustainable production using GRS-certified recycled fibers, and a design-first approach, Zenir's new white lab coats are built for professionals who expect more from their daily uniform.
For more details, visit shopzenir .
