Kuwait Electricity Min Urges Public To Minimize Power Use Amidst Rising Temperature
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 14 (KUNA) -- Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy urged the public Saturday to minimize electricity use during hot summer season in order to guarantee continuation of vital services thus prevent power cuts.
Ministry spokesperson Fatma Hayat said temperature was expected to rise in coming days thus an increase in electricity consumption was expected.
She said a programmed power cut was one of the best operational measures.
Hayat said the ministry was keen on announcing, through official media, all measures related to situation of power supply. (end)
