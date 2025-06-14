Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Electricity Min Urges Public To Minimize Power Use Amidst Rising Temperature


2025-06-14 07:03:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 14 (KUNA) -- Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy urged the public Saturday to minimize electricity use during hot summer season in order to guarantee continuation of vital services thus prevent power cuts.
Ministry spokesperson Fatma Hayat said temperature was expected to rise in coming days thus an increase in electricity consumption was expected.
She said a programmed power cut was one of the best operational measures.
Hayat said the ministry was keen on announcing, through official media, all measures related to situation of power supply. (end)
fr


MENAFN14062025000071011013ID1109674656

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search