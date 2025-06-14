Brazil Embarks On Sovereign Bitcoin Reserve Path

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Brazil is charting a potential first for any G20 economy by moving through its legislature a proposal to allocate up to 5 per cent of its approximately $370 billion foreign‐exchange reserves into Bitcoin. Bill PL 4501/2023, currently advanced by the Economic Development Committee, would establish a Sovereign Strategic Bitcoin Reserve-dubbed“RESBit”-under the joint oversight of the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance, with stringent storage protocols and biannual audits.

The bill's sponsor, Federal Deputy Eros Biondini, argues the measure would reinforce Brazil's financial sovereignty and diversify its reserve holdings beyond traditional assets. Parliamentarian Luis Gastão, acting as rapporteur, emphasises a cautious, phased implementation aimed at managing volatility exposure while boosting institutional resilience. This contrasts with El Salvador's executive decree model; the Brazilian plan proceeds through parliamentary channels, potentially setting a more enduring legal precedent.

Storage and transparency are at the core of the proposal: BTC holdings would be secured via cold wallets, underpinned by mandated audits every six months, and reported directly to Congress. Advocates hope this methodical governance framework will ease institutional apprehensions while allowing crypto assets to form part of state‐backed fiscal strategy.

Market reaction has been swift. Analysts highlight the timing, noting that Bitcoin trades near $107,500, with a market capitalisation exceeding $2.1 trillion and a 30 percent rise over 90 days. Within Latin America, Brazil would stand alongside El Salvador as a pioneer, but its parliamentary route marks a significant departure, offering a scalable model potentially attractive to larger economies.

Experts say integration of Bitcoin into sovereign reserves could unlock strategic advantages. Proponents highlight potential hedging against inflation and dollar dependency, while warning of crypto's inherent risk. Central Bank and finance ministry coordination could foster system-level stability, aligning with policy objectives such as the issuance of a central bank digital currency.

See also Metaplanet Surpasses El Salvador in Bitcoin Holdings Amid Strategic Treasury Shift

A global ripple effect may follow. Brazil's initiative has garnered attention across financial and crypto communities; social‐media commentators suggest it may herald the second phase of sovereign Bitcoin adoption, one grounded in legislative legitimacy rather than executive fiat.

Opposition voices within the finance sector remain vigilant. Critics question Bitcoin's volatility and liquidity as state assets, urging robust risk frameworks before proceeding. Analysts stress the need for comprehensive impact assessments, including stress‐testing against currency and gold reserves.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?