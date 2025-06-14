How Automation Is Reshaping Supply Chains With Smarter Storage And Faster Shipping

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Smarter Storage, Faster Shipping: Automation in the Supply Chain

June 14, 2025 by Sam Francis

In the global economy of 2025, customer expectations for fast, accurate, and affordable deliveries have reached an all-time high.

E-commerce giants and traditional retailers alike are under constant pressure to fulfill orders more quickly and efficiently than ever before.

To meet these demands, businesses are turning to automation to revolutionize their supply chains – from warehouse storage to final delivery.

According to McKinsey, companies that fully embrace supply chain automation can cut operational costs by 15% to 30% and improve delivery times by 20% to 40%.

This transformation is not reserved for large corporations alone; small and mid-sized businesses are also adopting smarter storage and faster shipping technologies to remain competitive.

Notable Automation Providers In Warehouse Storage & Fulfillment

What they do : Based in New Zealand since 1990, Boxman pioneered container-based self-storage and container modifications – leading to the world's first fully automated container storage system (BASS) located in Christchurch

Key innovation : BASS uses a custom overhead crane to stack containers densely (up to five high with minimal gaps), giving 24/7 customer access via app or onsite retrieval Scale & reach : Operates about 10 facilities nationwide, with expansion in Hawke's Bay and Bay of Plenty



Headquarters : Nedre Vats, Norway (publicly traded on Oslo Stock Exchange: AUTO)

Specialty : Offers cube-based goods‐to‐person (GTP) robotic AS/RS systems – robots travel atop dense grid stacks of bins, delivering inventory to workstations. They claim up to 400% better storage density, using minimal energy Global deployment : Over 1,600 systems across 55+ countries, serving major clients like Best Buy, HelloFresh, DHL, and Lufthansa



Based in : Calgary, Alberta, Canada, founded in 2016

Unique tech : 3D-vertical warehouse (“Gallery”) inspired by ant colonies. Autonomous Attabot robots roam a cube structure, moving goods in three dimensions to integrated packing stations Space savings reach up to 85%, with robots able to access any bin directly What sets it apart : Integrates storage, picking, and packing into one cohesive, scalable robotic fulfillment ecosystem.

Each of these companies offers a different take on warehouse automation – from container-based storage (Boxman), dense-grid GTP storage (AutoStore), to 3D modular retrieval systems (Attabotics). Together, they exemplify the diverse, scalable technologies transforming storage and shipping efficiency worldwide.

The Role of Automated Storage In Supply Chain Optimization

A growing number of businesses are rethinking how they manage inventory, moving away from traditional static storage methods toward dynamic, automated solutions.

Automated storage plays a critical role in optimizing warehouse space, increasing picking speed, and improving inventory accuracy.

How Automated Storage Systems Work

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) use robotic shuttles, cranes, and conveyor belts to handle inventory with minimal human intervention.

These systems can be customized for various storage environments – ranging from pallet warehouses to small parts picking – and often integrate seamlessly with Warehouse Management Systems (WMS).

By dynamically adjusting storage locations and automating replenishment processes, AS/RS reduces wasted space and ensures that inventory is always positioned for optimal picking efficiency.

In some cases, these systems also support temperature-controlled storage, making them ideal for industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, and electronics.

Real-World Impact on Storage Efficiency

Companies deploying AS/RS typically see a 40% to 60% reduction in required warehouse space, freeing up valuable real estate for additional inventory or new product lines. Picking accuracy can increase to over 99%, significantly reducing costly order errors and returns.

One prominent example is Kiwi Containers, a provider of advanced modular storage solutions. Kiwi Containers enables businesses to implement flexible, scalable container-based storage units that can be automated with conveyor and robotic systems.

This modular approach offers cost-effective options for companies needing to scale operations quickly without building entirely new facilities.

Advanced Robotics and Automated Picking Solutions

Once goods are stored efficiently, the next challenge is to pick and pack them as quickly and accurately as possible. Here, automation plays an equally transformative role.

Robotic Picking Arms

Modern robotic picking arms are equipped with advanced vision systems and AI-powered software that allow them to identify and grasp individual products – even in cluttered bins or mixed SKU environments.

These robots can handle thousands of picks per hour, surpassing the speed of manual labor while maintaining high precision.

Mobile Robots in Warehouses

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) are increasingly popular in warehouses. These units navigate using LiDAR, cameras, and sophisticated mapping algorithms, transporting goods from storage to packing stations with minimal human supervision. AMRs can adapt to dynamic warehouse layouts and operate safely alongside human workers.

Measurable Gains in Throughput

Facilities implementing robotic picking and AMRs report throughput increases of 25% to 50%, with significant improvements in order cycle times.

Moreover, robotic systems allow operations to scale up during peak seasons without relying on temporary labor – a major advantage given current labor shortages in the logistics sector.

Smarter Shipping: Automation in Transportation and Last-Mile Delivery

While storage and picking automation streamline warehouse operations, true supply chain transformation requires faster, more efficient shipping as well. Automation technologies are enhancing transportation planning, vehicle loading, and last-mile delivery in powerful ways.

Automated Transport Management Systems (Tms)

Advanced TMS platforms leverage AI and real-time data to optimize delivery routes, manage carrier selection, and ensure compliance with shipping regulations.

These systems continuously analyze factors such as traffic patterns, fuel prices, and weather conditions to select the most efficient transport options.

For example, dynamic routing capabilities enable companies to adjust delivery routes on the fly, minimizing delays and maximizing truck utilization. AI-based load optimization tools ensure that vehicles are packed for optimal space usage and weight distribution, reducing transportation costs.

Robotics in Parcel Sorting and Loading

Automated parcel sortation systems use conveyor belts, scanners, and robotic arms to sort packages by destination quickly and accurately. These systems can process tens of thousands of parcels per hour with minimal human oversight.

Automated loading solutions, such as robotic trailer loaders, further improve efficiency by packing parcels tightly and safely – reducing the risk of damage and enabling faster unloading at the destination.

Innovations in Last-Mile Delivery

The final leg of the delivery journey, or“last mile,” is often the most complex and costly. Automation is helping address these challenges through solutions such as:



Delivery drones capable of transporting lightweight packages to remote or congested areas

Autonomous delivery vehicles operating on predefined routes in urban centers Smart parcel lockers that provide secure, self-service collection points for consumers

Businesses that incorporate these technologies can achieve more consistent delivery times, lower operational costs, and improved customer satisfaction.

Wrapping Up

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its role in predictive supply chain management is poised to expand dramatically. Upcoming innovations will see AI not only optimizing existing flows but also anticipating disruptions before they occur – driven by real-time global data.

Companies that invest early in this next wave of intelligent automation will secure a decisive edge in the hypercompetitive logistics landscape of the future.