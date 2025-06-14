Casualties in Iran, Israel Missile Attacks Rise

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-14 11:23:54
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities from Iran's retaliatory missile attacks on Israel has climbed to three, while 91 individuals sustained injuries, according to Israeli press sources.

A woman, initially wounded during Iran's first wave of missile launches, later died from her injuries, an Israeli public broadcaster reported.

Two more Israeli citizens injured in a subsequent strike in central Israel have also been declared dead, according to the same source.

The total count of wounded Israelis from the Iranian assaults has reached 91, with three of the 21 people hurt in the most recent attacks reportedly in critical or severe condition, the broadcaster added.

Approximately 300 residents of Greater Tel Aviv were relocated due to structural damage to their homes, while around 100 people were also evacuated in Ramat Gan, a neighboring city, as reported by a news agency.

In Ramat Gan, nine buildings were completely demolished, and hundreds of homes and vehicles were affected, according to an Israeli newspaper.

Explosions in the sky were observed over Tehran following new Israeli offensives, the media mentioned.

In the early hours of Friday, Israeli military forces carried out attacks on Iranian nuclear and missile infrastructure, resulting in the deaths of high-ranking military leaders and scientific experts. In retaliation, Iran launched ballistic missiles, striking multiple locations throughout Israel.

