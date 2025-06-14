403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Casualties in Iran, Israel Missile Attacks Rise
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities from Iran's retaliatory missile attacks on Israel has climbed to three, while 91 individuals sustained injuries, according to Israeli press sources.
A woman, initially wounded during Iran's first wave of missile launches, later died from her injuries, an Israeli public broadcaster reported.
Two more Israeli citizens injured in a subsequent strike in central Israel have also been declared dead, according to the same source.
The total count of wounded Israelis from the Iranian assaults has reached 91, with three of the 21 people hurt in the most recent attacks reportedly in critical or severe condition, the broadcaster added.
Approximately 300 residents of Greater Tel Aviv were relocated due to structural damage to their homes, while around 100 people were also evacuated in Ramat Gan, a neighboring city, as reported by a news agency.
In Ramat Gan, nine buildings were completely demolished, and hundreds of homes and vehicles were affected, according to an Israeli newspaper.
Explosions in the sky were observed over Tehran following new Israeli offensives, the media mentioned.
In the early hours of Friday, Israeli military forces carried out attacks on Iranian nuclear and missile infrastructure, resulting in the deaths of high-ranking military leaders and scientific experts. In retaliation, Iran launched ballistic missiles, striking multiple locations throughout Israel.
A woman, initially wounded during Iran's first wave of missile launches, later died from her injuries, an Israeli public broadcaster reported.
Two more Israeli citizens injured in a subsequent strike in central Israel have also been declared dead, according to the same source.
The total count of wounded Israelis from the Iranian assaults has reached 91, with three of the 21 people hurt in the most recent attacks reportedly in critical or severe condition, the broadcaster added.
Approximately 300 residents of Greater Tel Aviv were relocated due to structural damage to their homes, while around 100 people were also evacuated in Ramat Gan, a neighboring city, as reported by a news agency.
In Ramat Gan, nine buildings were completely demolished, and hundreds of homes and vehicles were affected, according to an Israeli newspaper.
Explosions in the sky were observed over Tehran following new Israeli offensives, the media mentioned.
In the early hours of Friday, Israeli military forces carried out attacks on Iranian nuclear and missile infrastructure, resulting in the deaths of high-ranking military leaders and scientific experts. In retaliation, Iran launched ballistic missiles, striking multiple locations throughout Israel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment