Qatar Rail Wins CIHT Decarbonisation Award For Doha Metro's Regenerative Propulsion

Doha, Qatar: Reinforcing its global leadership in sustainable innovation, Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) won the prestigious CIHT Decarbonisation Award 2025, presented by the UK-based Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation (CIHT), for its pioneering project "Regenerative Propulsion in the Doha Metro: Kinetic Energy to Electrical Energy".

This achievement further cemented Qatar Rail's position as a leader in environmental innovation and sustainability within the public transportation sector.

The award was announced during the CIHT Annual Awards Ceremony, held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, and attended by over 480 international leaders and experts in transport.

The project was selected from a record number of submissions this year, with only six entries shortlisted for the final stage, making the recognition especially significant.

On this occasion, Chief of Program Delivery at Qatar Rail, Eng. Jassim Al Ansari said: "What differentiates Qatar Rail is our ability to integrate advanced technologies that deliver both operational and environmental value. Our regenerative braking system is a prime example capturing and reusing energy across the network, reducing dependency on external power sources, and optimizing overall system efficiency. It's a forward-thinking solution that positions us at the forefront of smart transportation innovation."

For his part, Senior QSHESE Director at Qatar Rail, Eng. Abdulrahman Al Malik stated: "This global recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship. At Qatar Rail, we take great pride in aligning our operations with Qatar's national environmental goals by embedding energy-efficient practices across all levels of our transport systems. The CIHT award reaffirms the importance of our efforts to minimize environmental impact while delivering high-performance infrastructure."

The CIHT Decarbonisation Award recognized outstanding global projects and strategies that delivered tangible reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and carbon footprints. Qatar Rail's success in this category reflected its unwavering commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies that contribute to climate action and responsible energy use.



Qatar Rail's winning initiative focused on the application of regenerative braking technology within the Doha Metro. This system converted the kinetic energy produced during braking into usable electrical energy, which was then reused across the network unlike traditional braking systems where energy is lost as heat.

This regenerative feature allowed the trains to generate up to 46 percent of their required traction energy during deceleration, transferring it to the grid for use by other trains. Thanks to this innovation, the Doha Metro was able to achieve significant annual energy savings, reduce operational costs, and cut carbon emissions.

By converting kinetic energy into reusable power through electrodynamic braking, Qatar Rail set a new benchmark for sustainability in urban transit across the region.

This international recognition came less than a year after Qatar Rail won the "Best Innovative Idea" award at the Tarsheed Energy and Water Efficiency Forum in November 2024, which highlighted the same regenerative propulsion system for its positive impact on energy conservation and operational efficiency.

This milestone reinforced Qatar Rail's contribution to the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and reaffirmed the role of public transportation in advancing sustainable development and environmental responsibility both nationally and internationally.

Doha Metro's system is one of a kind in the region, capable of effectively recycling energy that can either be used by other trains or stored within Qatar Rail's energy network for future consumption. The regenerative braking technology enhances Doha Metro's operational efficiency by reducing maintenance costs and reliance on external power sources, while also minimizing the environmental impact of its operations.